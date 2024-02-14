Almost 20 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage online through the Diia portal service

Almost 20 thousand couples have used the marriage service on the Diia portal, UNN reports.

We are happy that more and more newlyweds are spending time with each other instead of waiting in lines at government offices. For almost a year now, Ukrainians have been applying for marriage in Diia, choosing the place, date, and format of the ceremony. And then they just come to the wedding ceremony. Almost 20 thousand couples have successfully used the service in Diia. - the statement said.

It is noted that 53% of the applications were initiated by women.

Most marriage applications were filed in Kyiv, as well as in Lviv and Odesa regions.

Diya also reminded how to apply for marriage:

log in to the Diia portal;

tap Services → Family → Marriage application;

fill in the application and select the details of the ceremony;

pay the administrative fee in a convenient way and sign with an electronic signature;

then your spouse will receive a link to the application by email. He or she must also sign it with the CEP.

The Civil Registry Office usually processes the application within one business day. After that, you will receive the result of the consideration.

The Diia app is planning to launch an online marriage service in the near future.