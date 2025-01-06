Air Force warns of ballistic missile threat in Ukraine

There is a threat of a ballistic strike. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian Air Force has issued a warning about a possible threat of ballistic missile use in the areas where air alert is currently in effect.

Due to the high risk of attacks, residents of the areas where the alert has been issued are advised to take all safety precautions and stay in shelters until the alert is finally lifted.

