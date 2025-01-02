Air defense activity intensified in Kyiv region: what is happening near the capital

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , according to UNN.

Air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the region, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - the statement said.

Add

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated information on the movement of enemy attack drones in several regions:

UAVs were spotted in the east and south of Kharkiv region moving in the western, southwestern and southeastern directions.

In the center and south of Sumy region, the drones are moving on a southeastern course.

A UAV was spotted heading southwest in the center of Poltava region.

In the north and south of Chernihiv region, enemy drones are flying in the western and southwestern directions.

In the eastern districts of Cherkasy region, the movement of drones to the northwest was recorded.

In the northeast of Kherson region, drones are heading northwest.

The Air Force urges citizens to stay in shelters.