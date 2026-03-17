AIM-120C-8 missile production may be moved to Europe

The American company RTX plans to move the production of AIM-120C-8 missiles to Europe. This will allow enterprises in the United States to focus on the production of the newer AIM-120D-3 modification. This is reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Company representatives announced these plans during the BEDEX 2026 arms exhibition. RTX is currently negotiating with at least 30 Belgian companies to create a component production chain.

Additional source of missiles for NASAMS

AIM-120C-8 missiles are used not only on fighter jets but also in NASAMS anti-aircraft systems, which are in service with Ukraine. Therefore, launching production in Europe could become an additional source of ammunition for Ukrainian air defense.

At the same time, the full launch of production will take some time, as it is necessary to deploy new production facilities and establish the supply of components.

Ukrainian F-16s lacked enough US-made missiles for several weeks - Reuters