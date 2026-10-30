Aid is being delivered to Oleshky; 25 buses have been prepared for evacuation, Lubinets says

Humanitarian aid is being taken to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region as part of a humanitarian mission. Twenty-five buses and ambulances have been prepared for departure. Representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian sides are currently in Armyansk. This was reported by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who is coordinating the process, on social media on October 30, UNN writes.

"Humanitarian mission in Oleshky: aid must reach every person. We are in Armyansk. Here, we are working with Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova and coordinating further actions as part of this mission. Journalists from three countries have also joined the coverage," Lubinets wrote.

According to him, "everything has now been prepared at a high level."

We are bringing humanitarian aid for the local residents of the city of Oleshky. Our main task is to ensure that this aid reaches every person who needs it. We are paying particular attention to the elderly, people with disabilities, and everyone who, due to their health or other circumstances, cannot care for themselves independently. Twenty-five buses with 750 seats have been prepared, as well as ambulances for people with limited mobility - the Ombudsman stated.

He added:

A separate and no less important area of our work is ensuring the possibility for civilians to leave. Everyone who wishes to leave Oleshky will be given the opportunity to depart safely. At the same time, those who have decided to stay may remain and will receive all the necessary humanitarian support

"It is now no less important for both sides to observe the ceasefire. Special thanks to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. We continue to work," Lubinets emphasized.

"I thank Russia’s Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova for her cooperation in conducting this mission," he added. " Special thanks to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for her mediation and coordination. The work continues".

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city’s residents, and prepare for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. On the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun, and the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its commitments."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, said People’s Deputy Davyd Arakhamia, one of Ukraine’s negotiators in the peace talks.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump is personally devoting time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.