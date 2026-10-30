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Aid has been delivered to Oleshky, and support for those wishing to leave is ongoing - Arahamia shared photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Humanitarian mission is ongoing in occupied Oleshky. Aid has been delivered, and civilians are being provided with technical support to leave.

Aid has been delivered to Oleshky, and support for those wishing to leave is ongoing - Arahamia shared photos

In Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, technical support for those who want to leave is ongoing as part of the humanitarian mission. Aid has been delivered. This was reported by one of Ukraine's negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, on social media on October 30, showing footage from the city, UNN writes.  

Aid has been delivered. Technical support for those who want to leave is ongoing

- Arakhamia wrote.

On October 30, the Ukrainian delegation safely reached Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who is coordinating the process, upon arriving in the city on October 30, stated that the ceasefire had been in effect for 80 hours and was continuing, showing a video of local residents.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, from 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to conduct the humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, went to the site and would be responsible for coordinating the process. During the night of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire would last from October 27 until 10:59 p.m. on November 1, said one of Ukraine's negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

US First Lady Melania Trump personally devotes time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.    

Julia Shramko

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