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Adriano Goldschmied, founder of Diesel and the "godfather" of denim, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

The Italian designer passed away at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer. He created the brands Diesel and Replay, transforming jeans into a high fashion item.

Adriano Goldschmied, founder of Diesel and the "godfather" of denim, has died

Adriano Goldschmied, the Italian designer widely known as the godfather of denim, passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer, UNN reports, citing Women's Wear Daily.

Details

Having created iconic brands such as Diesel, Replay, Gap 1969, AG, and Goldsign, Goldschmied leaves behind a legacy that transformed jeans from utilitarian workwear into a cornerstone of high fashion.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Goldschmied pioneered premium denim production, mentored future industry leaders, and advocated for sustainability long before it became a global imperative. Goldschmied's journey into the fashion world began in the early 1970s when a friend advised him to sell imported jeans to crowds gathered outside a popular nightclub. Running his first store, King's Shop, in the alpine resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, he catered to affluent international clientele seeking rare and unique fashion. His pioneering instinct quickly set him apart.

Italian designer Valentino Garavani has died. He was 93 years old19.01.26, 19:00 • 3867 views

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