Acting head of MSEC detained in Kyiv for extorting $10,000 for establishing disability for conscript

Kyiv law enforcement officers have caught the acting head of the inter-district medical and social expert commission (MSEC) extorting $10,000 for assigning a third group of disability to a conscript. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to the police, the official set up an illegal scheme to extort bribes from citizens for passing medical examinations and assigning them a disability group. This would further enable persons liable for military service to avoid mobilization.

Investigators documented the doctor's demand for $10,000 in unlawful benefit from the "client" and also documented the issuance of medical documents, according to which the conscript was recognized as a third-group disabled person - said the police.

Law enforcers detained the offender in a cafe in Kyiv region while she was receiving money.

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obtaining an undue advantage by an official. She faces imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.

