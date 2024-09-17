ukenru
11:19 PM

Actual
Acting head of MSEC detained in Kyiv for extorting $10,000 for establishing disability for conscript

Acting head of MSEC detained in Kyiv for extorting $10,000 for establishing disability for conscript

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11135 views

A scheme to extort bribes for establishing disability for conscripts to avoid mobilization was exposed in Kyiv. The acting head of the MSEC was detained while receiving $10,000 for recognizing a conscript as a person with a third-grade disability.

Kyiv law enforcement officers have caught the acting head of the inter-district  medical and social expert  commission (MSEC) extorting $10,000 for assigning a third group of disability to a conscript. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

According to the police, the official set up an illegal scheme to extort bribes  from citizens for passing medical examinations and assigning them a disability group. This would further enable persons liable for military service to avoid mobilization.

Investigators documented the doctor's demand for $10,000 in unlawful benefit from the "client" and also documented the issuance of medical documents, according to which the conscript was recognized as a third-group disabled person

- said the police.

Law enforcers detained the offender in a cafe in Kyiv region while she was receiving money. 

The defendant was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obtaining an undue advantage by an official. She faces imprisonment for up to ten years with confiscation of property.

The case of men traveling abroad to avoid mobilization: Court arrests lawyer and sets bail01.08.24, 21:15 • 25750 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising