AASM Hammer bombs used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive a new guidance system with enhanced capabilities

The French company Safran has completed testing of a new seeker head for AASM Hammer air bombs, which are used by the Ukrainian Air Force. The update is expected to increase the accuracy and flexibility of ammunition use. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

This refers to the combined LIR seeker head, which combines four types of guidance at once – an inertial system, satellite navigation, a thermal imaging channel, and laser guidance.

According to the developer, during tests, bombs with the new system accurately hit targets three times within 24 hours. After qualification by the French defense agency, the new version is planned to be put into service next year.

Expanding capabilities

The new LIR system effectively combines previous guidance options that were used separately. This allows the munition to be used against both stationary and more complex targets depending on the conditions.

Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force showed footage of a fighter jet operating in the Kursk direction with an AASM Hammer bomb

It is also reported that this technology will be used in promising French Thundart missiles, which are being developed as an analogue of high-precision missiles with a range of up to 150 km.

Significance for Ukraine

AASM Hammer are actively used by the Ukrainian Air Force to hit targets. Updating the guidance system can increase the effectiveness of these munitions in combat conditions.

At the same time, developers are also working on a long-range version of the AASM Hammer, which could have a range of up to 150–200 km.

Ukraine and France signed an agreement of intent for joint arms production