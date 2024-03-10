A series of explosions occurred in Kherson

The occupiers attacked Kherson from the left bank, several explosions were heard in the city. This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.

"A series of explosions occurred in the coastal areas of Kherson! Russian troops are shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," the statement said.

Mrochko urged citizens to stay away from windows and be careful.

