A requiem service was held in Kyiv for murdered journalist Georgiy Gongadze and all media workers who have died

Photo: Andriy Khodkov

On Wednesday, September 16, a memorial service was held at Kyiv’s Church of St. Nicholas the Embankment for Heorhiy Gongadze and all journalists who were killed, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

This year marks 26 years since the death of Heorhiy Gongadze. It was on September 16, 2000, that he disappeared, marking the beginning of a tragic story that shook Ukraine.

Traditionally, on the anniversary of the journalist’s death, tribute was also paid to the memory of other media workers who died while carrying out their professional duties.

The Church of St. Nicholas the Embankment, near which Heorhiy is buried, became a symbolic place for honoring the memory of all media workers who were killed.

According to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, as of September 2, 2026, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, the occupiers have killed at least 156 media workers.

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