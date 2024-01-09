A hospital in Pokrovsk came under attack by Russians on January 6: the Prosecutor's Office showed a video

On January 6, a hospital in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, was hit by a missile attack by the Russian army, where an operation was underway. The video of the enemy attack was published by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

The Russians' attack on the hospital in Pokrovsk... The whole world should see it" - Yermak signed the video on Telegram.

Recall

On January 6, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk district with S-300 missiles, 11 people were killed, including 5 children. The day before, the search and rescue operation in the Pokrovsk district ended. Forensic experts continue to identify body fragments.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's deadly strike on the Pokrovsk district: "Every manifestation of Russian terror will be met with our adequate response."