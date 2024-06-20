85 battles at the front, the enemy continues to be active in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 85 military clashes have already occurred at the front, the enemy is active in the Pokrovsky direction, where 10 clashes continue, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 16 hours on June 20, writes UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, 85 military clashes have taken place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the invaders continue to actively operate in the Pokrovsky direction," the General Staff said.

As noted, the situation in the following areas::

The enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction to 13. Unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position, respectively, increased to ten. In addition, the invaders continue to attack in the areas of Sinkovka and Stepnaya Novoselovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel five enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar. The invaders operate with the support of aviation – they dropped a guided aerial bomb.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, ten clashes are currently underway in the areas of Sokol, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo and Novoaleksandrovka. The enemy uses aviation-it bombed Yevgenyevka and Volchye with five Kabami. The number of today's offensive and assault actions of the invaders in the direction has increased to 28.

The battle continues in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Another one is located in the area of Konstantinovka, on Vremovsky. An enemy attack was repulsed on Orekhovsky, near Malaya Tokmachka, and two – on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, in Pridneprovsky direction.

Finally, it is reported that the situation has not changed significantly.

"Our troops control the situation and exhaust the enemy along the entire line of contact," the General Staff said.

