85 battles at the front, the enemy continues to be active in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95337 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114050 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186195 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230933 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141925 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368202 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181568 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149540 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197853 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86064 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80526 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95500 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114192 views
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2370 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10765 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12468 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16597 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37625 views
85 battles at the front, the enemy continues to be active in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31098 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, 85 military clashes have occurred at the front, while the enemy is active in the Pokrovsky direction, where 10 military clashes continue.

85 battles at the front, the enemy continues to be active in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 85 military clashes have already occurred at the front, the enemy is active in the  Pokrovsky direction, where 10 clashes continue, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report for 16 hours on June 20, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, 85 military clashes have taken place at the front. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. At the same time, the invaders continue to actively operate in the Pokrovsky direction," the General Staff said.

As noted, the situation in the following areas::

The enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansky direction to 13. Unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position, respectively, increased to ten. In addition, the invaders continue to attack in the areas of Sinkovka and Stepnaya Novoselovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel five enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar. The invaders operate with the support of aviation – they dropped a guided aerial bomb.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, ten clashes are currently underway in the areas of Sokol, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovo and Novoaleksandrovka. The enemy uses aviation-it bombed Yevgenyevka and Volchye with five Kabami. The number of today's offensive and assault actions of the invaders in the direction has increased to 28.

The battle continues in the Kurakhovsky Direction. Another one is located in the area of Konstantinovka, on Vremovsky. An enemy attack was repulsed on Orekhovsky, near Malaya Tokmachka, and two – on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, in Pridneprovsky direction.

Finally, it is reported that the situation has not changed significantly.

"Our troops control the situation and exhaust the enemy along the entire line of contact," the General Staff said.

About 8 Russian strike brigades oppose Defense Forces in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - Voloshin20.06.24, 13:45 • 20651 view

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Dnieper
Kramatorsk
