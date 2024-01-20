664 shells in 24 hours: one dead, child among wounded in Kherson region due to Russian army strikes

Kherson region suffered 119 attacks by Russian troops over the past day, one person was killed and three wounded, including a child, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Over the past day (from 06:00 on January 19 to 06:00 on January 20 - ed.), the enemy made 119 attacks, launching 664 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks and UAVs. The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Russian military, according to him, "hit residential areas of the region's settlements; a critical infrastructure facility and a church in Kherson district".

"Due to the Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 3 others were wounded, including 1 child," Prokudin said.

