As of the morning of August 26, four enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 28 missiles were spotted in the Black Sea. There are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, but none of them are Kalibr cruise missile carriers. This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the direction of the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus. In the direction of the Sea of Azov, 12 vessels entered, 6 of which were heading from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on its vessels, which poses a danger to navigation and safety at sea.

