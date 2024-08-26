4 enemy ships with 28 Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv  •  UNN

Four enemy ships with Kalibr cruise missiles were spotted in the Black Sea. Russia continues to violate the international SOLAS convention by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships.

As of the morning of August 26, four enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 28 missiles were spotted in the Black Sea. There are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, but none of them are Kalibr cruise missile carriers. This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports. 

Details

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the direction of the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus. In the direction of the Sea of Azov, 12 vessels entered, 6 of which were heading from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on its vessels, which poses a danger to navigation and safety at sea.

