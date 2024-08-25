It's been a week since there has been a single Russian ship in the Black Sea - Navy

Today, August 25, it has been a week since there has been a single Russian ship in the Black Sea. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Today, in fact, it has been a week since there has been a single ship in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, this period is even longer. That is, we can state that we have actually spent the seventh day without Russian ships in the Black Sea, - Pletenchuk said.

He noted that such a lack of presence is, of course, due to the fear of losses in the first place.

Another question is why they stopped guarding the base in this way, as they used to do with a submarine. I think we will be able to find out this information later. Maybe it's maintenance, internal decisions, but the fact remains that all combat units remain at the Novorossiysk base, - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

Pletenchuk reported earlier that most of the Black Sea water area liberated from Russian presence remains a "gray zone" for now.