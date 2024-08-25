ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
It's been a week since there has been a single Russian ship in the Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv

 • 39142 views

The Ukrainian Navy spokesperson said that no Russian ships have been in the Black Sea for a week. All Russian military units remain at the Novorossiysk base.

Today, August 25, it has been a week since there has been a single Russian ship in the Black Sea. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Today, in fact, it has been a week since there has been a single ship in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, this period is even longer. That is, we can state that we have actually spent the seventh day without Russian ships in the Black Sea,

- Pletenchuk said.

He noted that such a lack of presence is, of course, due to the fear of losses in the first place.

Another question is why they stopped guarding the base in this way, as they used to do with a submarine. I think we will be able to find out this information later. Maybe it's maintenance, internal decisions, but the fact remains that all combat units remain at the Novorossiysk base,

- Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

Pletenchuk reported earlier that most of the Black Sea water area liberated from Russian presence remains a "gray zone" for now.

Anna Murashko

