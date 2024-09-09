ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116187 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193368 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150920 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151328 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142270 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

19.5 thousand Ukrainians received UAH 4.6 billion under the “Own Business” program

19.5 thousand Ukrainians received UAH 4.6 billion under the “Own Business” program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15417 views

Over the two years of the program's operation, 19.5 thousand people have benefited from it, receiving UAH 4.6 billion. The program participants created 38 thousand new jobs and paid UAH 2.6 billion in taxes.

Over the two years of the program's operation, 19.5 thousand people have benefited from it, receiving UAH 4.6 billion. The program participants have already created 38 thousand new jobs. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, UNN reports.

The "Own Business" program is now two years old. Over this time, 19.5 thousand people have benefited from it. They have received over UAH 4.6 billion from the state and paid taxes worth UAH 2.6 billion

- Shmyhal wrote on Telegram. 

According to him, the program aimed to give people the resources to implement their business projects and business ideas.  Another goal was to create jobs.

According to Shmyhal, the participants of the Own Business program have already created 38 thousand new jobs.

The program was also intended to change the structure of the Ukrainian economy and strengthen the importance of small and medium-sized businesses. 

The Government has doubled the amount of grants under the program "Own Business" for Kharkiv residents - Ministry of Economy17.06.24, 17:23 • 35729 views

Shmyhal also reminded that the veterans' component of the "Own Business" program was launched in April 2023. So far, more than a thousand veterans and their families have applied for state grants worth UAH 480 million.

The program provides an opportunity for young people under 25, wives and husbands of fallen soldiers, winemakers, and entrepreneurs working in the area of active hostilities to receive non-refundable loans. The "Own Business" program has also become part of the "Made in Ukraine" comprehensive policy initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Housing, own business, educational grants: Zelensky announces new programs to support youth12.08.24, 19:29 • 43572 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyEconomy

