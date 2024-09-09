19.5 thousand Ukrainians received UAH 4.6 billion under the “Own Business” program

Over the two years of the program's operation, 19.5 thousand people have benefited from it, receiving UAH 4.6 billion. The program participants have already created 38 thousand new jobs. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, UNN reports.

The "Own Business" program is now two years old. Over this time, 19.5 thousand people have benefited from it. They have received over UAH 4.6 billion from the state and paid taxes worth UAH 2.6 billion - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the program aimed to give people the resources to implement their business projects and business ideas. Another goal was to create jobs.

According to Shmyhal, the participants of the Own Business program have already created 38 thousand new jobs.

The program was also intended to change the structure of the Ukrainian economy and strengthen the importance of small and medium-sized businesses.

Shmyhal also reminded that the veterans' component of the "Own Business" program was launched in April 2023. So far, more than a thousand veterans and their families have applied for state grants worth UAH 480 million.

The program provides an opportunity for young people under 25, wives and husbands of fallen soldiers, winemakers, and entrepreneurs working in the area of active hostilities to receive non-refundable loans. The "Own Business" program has also become part of the "Made in Ukraine" comprehensive policy initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

