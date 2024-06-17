$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16674 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The Government has doubled the amount of grants under the program "Own Business" for Kharkiv residents - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

35743 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35743 views

The government has doubled the maximum grant amount to UAH 500,000 under the "Own Business" program for entrepreneurs in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region to stimulate the region's economy amid regular shelling.

The Government has doubled the amount of grants under the program "Own Business" for Kharkiv residents - Ministry of Economy

The government has doubled the maximum amount of grant assistance for business development under the "Own Business" program for entrepreneurs operating in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region. Kharkiv residents can receive up to UAH 500 thousand from the state for business development. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The Government has doubled the amount of grants under the "Own Business" program for Kharkiv residents to UAH 500 thousand. In this way, the Government is stimulating the development of the region's economy, which suffers from systematic regular shelling,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in order to receive a grant of less than UAH 75 thousand, individuals who have not yet registered as sole proprietors do not have to create a job.

In addition, to receive a grant from UAH 50,000 to UAH 75,000, it is not necessary to create jobs; this condition applies only to individuals who have not yet registered as a sole proprietor.

  • From UAH 75 thousand to UAH 150 thousand - 1 workplace must be created for individuals who have not yet registered as a sole proprietor.
  • From 50 thousand hryvnias to 150 thousand hryvnias - 1 job must be created, this is a condition for everyone.
  • From 150 thousand hryvnias to 250 thousand hryvnias - 2 jobs for everyone should be created.

"The grant funds received can be spent on rent, equipment, furniture, software, marketing and advertising, etc.," the Ministry of Economy adds.

Recall

As a result of Russian aggression, at least hundreds of thousands of men were mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After demobilization, which is ongoing now and will be much more extensive after the war is over, these people will face a number of problems, one of which is employment and adaptation to civilian life. One of the solutions to these problems is for veterans to set up their own business, which will allow them not only to earn a living, but also to go through the adaptation period that awaits all demobilized veterans as soon as possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kharkiv
