177 combat engagements: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40851 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145026 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126027 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133724 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110390 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163110 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104420 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113938 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91699 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127744 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89764 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145012 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169743 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163104 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180140 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127744 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134118 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151338 views
177 combat engagements: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24317 views

There were 177 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 50 attacks in the area of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka and other localities.

So far, 177 combat engagements have taken place. The occupants continue to conduct the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance 4 times near Nova Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

In the Liman sector, terrorists fired 12 times in the areas of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiyivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants' activity resulted in 4 combat engagements near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, 7 firefights took place near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, 5 enemy attacks were stopped by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy army attacked 50 times in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove. Thirty-one enemy offensives were stopped by the Defense Forces, 19 attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. As of today, Ukrainian troops have repelled 22 enemy attacks, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks near Yantarne, Novyi Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked and suffered losses.

Julia Kotwicka

War

