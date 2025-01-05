177 combat engagements: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

So far, 177 combat engagements have taken place. The occupants continue to conduct the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance 4 times near Nova Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

In the Liman sector, terrorists fired 12 times in the areas of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, Novosergiyivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack in the vicinity of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants' activity resulted in 4 combat engagements near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, 7 firefights took place near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, 5 enemy attacks were stopped by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy army attacked 50 times in the areas of Yelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Solone, Novovasylivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Yasenove. Thirty-one enemy offensives were stopped by the Defense Forces, 19 attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. As of today, Ukrainian troops have repelled 22 enemy attacks, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks near Yantarne, Novyi Komar, Novodarivka and in the direction of Constantinople.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked and suffered losses.