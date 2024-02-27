$41.340.03
162 thousand packages of seeds for families: the annual Sowing Seeds charity event has started

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32954 views

The annual Sowing Seeds charity event was launched.

162 thousand packages of seeds for families: the annual Sowing Seeds charity event has started

The annual Sowing Seeds charity event has started, under which 162,000 families will receive sets of quality seeds. The campaign has been held for the fourth year in a row by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, UNN reports.

This year's kits include carrots, parsley, beets, zucchini, cucumbers, radishes and marigolds. The total weight of the planting material is 3.3 tons. This is 143 kg more than in 2023.

"The full-scale war continues, and this campaign is aimed at supporting Ukraine's food security. We are providing people in the regions with high-quality planting material for basic vegetable crops and, as a result, a good harvest. We give people the opportunity to be independent and save their family budget by growing basic products from the borsch set. For example, last year, the seeds distributed by our Foundation as part of the initiative covered more than 310 hectares from Volyn to Dnipro regions. We managed to harvest more than 11 tons of crops from this area," says Tetiana Volochai, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Both the number of seed kits and the geographic coverage of the initiative are growing every year. This year, 6,990 more households will receive seed kits than last year - 162,000 families. Seeds will be distributed in the following 13 regions: Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Ternopil, Volyn, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Poltava.

Last year, to support the project and spread knowledge among Ukrainians about growing vegetables in their home gardens, the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation released an online series of tips called Life Hacks from the Garden. The project leader, author of the garden, vegetable garden and flowers blog Yulia Spasibova shared her many years of experience on how to get the most out of a small package of seeds. The project team recommends the online series Life Hacks from the Garden for viewing in 2024. After all, Ukrainians' demand for such content and for growing their own vegetables is only growing.

_________________________________________________________________________

"Sowing Seeds with MHP" is an annual charity event of the MHP-Community Foundation aimed at supporting food security in Ukraine. As part of the campaign, the Foundation annually distributes thousands of packages of garden seeds to local residents in communities to help them prepare for the spring sowing campaign.

MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that was launched in 2015 to help communities solve their social, economic and environmental problems. The Foundation operates in 13 regions of Ukraine and is present in more than 700 communities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Dnipro
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Poltava
Zhytomyr
Ternopil
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
Cherkassy
Khmelnytsky
Lviv
Sums
Kyiv
