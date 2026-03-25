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140 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Since the beginning of the day, 140 clashes have occurred, the enemy has launched almost 6,000 drones. The hottest spot is the Pokrovsk direction, where intense assaults continue.

140 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 140 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5989 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3206 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 49 air strikes – dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5989 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3206 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 72 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them using MLRS. They launched one air strike using four KABs. Two combat engagements were recorded in this direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlement of Starytsia and towards Zybyne, Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Pishchane and towards Nova Kruhliakivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assaults by the occupiers towards Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of the settlement of Kopanky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, Platonivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve his position once, attacking in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, and towards Illinivka, Toretsk. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Horikhove, and towards Hryshyne, Shevchenko. One assault action is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 118 occupiers were eliminated and 33 were wounded; 14 units of automotive transport and three shelters of the occupiers were destroyed; 38 shelters, a UAV control point, 2 armored combat vehicles, and six units of automotive transport were damaged. 212 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Oleksandrihrad, and Krasnohirske. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 16 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and towards Zaliznychne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions – towards the Antonivskyi bridge and Bilohrudyi Island. One attack is ongoing.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff reported over 1200 occupiers eliminated in a day25.03.26, 06:34 • 39003 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
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