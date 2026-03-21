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138 combat engagements took place on the front, with the most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

138 combat engagements took place on the front, with the hottest spots in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched 163 air bombs and 3512 drones.

138 combat engagements took place on the front, with the most attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions - General Staff

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements took place at the front. The hottest areas are Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, where Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces are destroying personnel and depleting the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage. The enemy launched 48 air strikes – dropping 163 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 3512 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2375 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped seven aerial bombs, carried out 94 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, 12 of them using MLRS. Six combat engagements were recorded in this direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units five times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Okhrimivka, and Synelnykove. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assaults by the occupiers in the Serednie area and towards the settlements of Stavky and Dibrova. One assault action is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance six times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve his position once, attacking in the Chasiv Yar area, the battle is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Stepanivka, Illinivka and Novopavlivka. One assault action is ongoing.

AFU struck Russian command center in Mariupol and enemy positions in Zaporizhzhia21.03.26, 13:18 • 3976 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novopavlivka. Six enemy attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 52 occupiers were eliminated and 24 were wounded; one unit of automotive equipment, five units of special equipment, one UAV control point and two personnel shelters were destroyed; one artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, seven personnel shelters, a UAV control point were damaged. 171 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed

- reports the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the area of Ternove, Zlahoda and Krasnohirske. It launched air strikes on Pokrovske, Ivanivka and Pidhavrylivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 11 attacks towards the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelene, Charivne, Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Zalyvne, Kopani, Shyroke, Charivne, Verkhnia Tersa. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the direction of Prymorske. It launched air strikes in the areas of Veselianka, Pokrovske, Orikhove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack towards our defenders.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Ukraine's Defense Forces hit an oil refinery in Saratov - General Staff21.03.26, 14:40 • 3972 views

Olga Rozgon

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