116 battles in 24 hours: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24720 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66022 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89872 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110176 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86593 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120427 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101741 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155409 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100210 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70220 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40267 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100558 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110176 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155409 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145891 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64677 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100558 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134954 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136858 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165016 views
116 battles in 24 hours: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33227 views

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 116 combat engagements, launching 88 air strikes and firing over 5,800 times. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske sector - 34 attacks.

Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place on the Russian frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 34, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of combat operations, UNN reports.

In total, 116 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 88 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles and dropping 128 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand eight hundred attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 3,038 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five UAV control points, an air defense facility, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

The situation in the following areas

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novooosynove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman sector. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

Our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 34 aggressor attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne, Zelenne Pole, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne.

The enemy attacked Kamianske from the Hulyaypilsky direction with aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovsky sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 527 artillery attacks, launched 19 air strikes, using 28 KABs.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses13.02.25, 07:49 • 28781 view

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising