116 battles in 24 hours: map of combat actions from the General Staff

Over the past day, 116 combat engagements took place on the Russian frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 34, according to a morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of combat operations, UNN reports.

In total, 116 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 88 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles and dropping 128 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand eight hundred attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems and used 3,038 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five UAV control points, an air defense facility, an area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and two radar stations of the Russian invaders.

The situation in the following areas

Eight occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novooosynove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman sector. They tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy.

Our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, seven firefights were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 34 aggressor attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne, Zelenne Pole, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne.

The enemy attacked Kamianske from the Hulyaypilsky direction with aircraft.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovsky sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy carried out 527 artillery attacks, launched 19 air strikes, using 28 KABs.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1250 occupants and 58 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses