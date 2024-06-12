100 children and their families have already been evacuated from Liman - Head of RMA

Families with children are being evacuated from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. 100 children have already been evacuated, and another 200 children remain in the city. The head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

He said that every day it is becoming more and more difficult to move along the border areas of Donetsk region, as the roads are being shelled and the enemy is shooting at vehicles from FPV drones.

He said that people who continue to stay in frontline settlements do not want to evacuate. However, the authorities decided to evacuate 300 families with children from Lyman.

The evacuation continues in full. As of now, more than 100 children have been evacuated - He said.

Traditional evacuation routes are to the cities of Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk, and from there families are sent to safer places by evacuation train.

In early June, due to frequent Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children with their parents or legal representatives from seven settlements within 60 days.

