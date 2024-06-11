In Kharkiv region, almost 12 thousand people were evacuated from three districts - Sinegubov

In the Kharkiv region, almost 12 thousand people were evacuated from the Lipetsk, Kupyansky and Volchansky directions. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

As for the evacuation, it continues from the Lipetsk, Kupyansky and Volchansky directions, respectively. We evacuated almost 12 thousand people. Accordingly, at the same time, we are already beginning to prepare for the winter period in places of compact residence of Internally Displaced Persons, because we understand that in fact people have nowhere to return to Volchansky, because the city is almost 90% destroyed, Sinegubov said.

Details

He also noted that the issue of evacuation in the Zolochiv and Bogodukhov directions is being considered.

From there, we have already evacuated almost 120 families with children. These are those who have the status of either an orphan child or deprived of parental care. In addition, more than 500 people with disabilities who were actually restricted in movement were evacuated. Next, we will look at the military situation and, possibly, expand the list of localities to involve the evacuation procedure., Sinegubov said.

Recall

on June 10, Russian troops twice launched hub strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region and hit the Chuguevsky district with a ballistic missile. During the day, four people were killed and 11 others were injured due to enemy attacks on settlements in the Kharkiv region.