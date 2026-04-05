Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and Syria will cooperate for the security and development of societies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed to cooperate to provide more security and development opportunities for their states. The Head of State announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

We agreed to work together to provide more security and development opportunities for our societies. - the message says.

In addition, the parties discussed the situation in the region and prospects for improving it. They also discussed the circumstances of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that there is great interest in exchanging military and security experience.

The President of Ukraine thanked for the support of Ukraine and words of respect for Ukrainians.

The heads of state also touched upon Ukraine's role as a reliable supplier of food products and discussed joint opportunities to strengthen food security throughout the region.

We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to increase the opportunities for our states and peoples. - noted the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Turkish Foreign Minister arrive in Damascus