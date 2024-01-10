Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MPs to discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and Russia's responsibility for war crimes

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 34736 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 58918 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 42598 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 46102 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 114081 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117391 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 150118 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179188 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172811 views

Popular news
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 86031 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104094 views
British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine

March 2, 10:58 AM • 32468 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 76874 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 53209 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 58647 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 114047 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242468 views
UNN Lite
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 34573 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 104094 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 150099 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110441 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 110219 views
Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MPs to discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and Russia's responsibility for war crimes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31734 views

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's integration into NATO and justice for war crimes with the Lithuanian parliament.

During his working visit to Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas). This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"During a meeting with the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Victoria Čmilytė-Nielsen, the heads of parliamentary committees and the leaders of the largest factions of the Lithuanian parliament, we discussed important issues, further support for our integration into NATO, and bringing Russia to justice for crimes committed during the war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine appreciates the leadership of the Lithuanian Seimas in many issues of assistance to our country, all the support at the parliamentary level.

Recall

Today, a number of Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents were signed in Vilnius , including joint projects in the field of defense technology, including projects to develop and manufacture unmanned aerial and ground platforms, and electronic warfare equipment.

Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also signed a joint statement, which, in particular, states that they agreed to continue working together to ensure timely, predictable and long-term military and financial support for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

