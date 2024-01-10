Zelenskyy meets with Lithuanian MPs to discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO and Russia's responsibility for war crimes

During his working visit to Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with representatives of the Lithuanian Parliament (Seimas). This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

"During a meeting with the Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania, Victoria Čmilytė-Nielsen, the heads of parliamentary committees and the leaders of the largest factions of the Lithuanian parliament, we discussed important issues, further support for our integration into NATO, and bringing Russia to justice for crimes committed during the war against Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine appreciates the leadership of the Lithuanian Seimas in many issues of assistance to our country, all the support at the parliamentary level.

Recall

Today, a number of Ukrainian-Lithuanian documents were signed in Vilnius , including joint projects in the field of defense technology, including projects to develop and manufacture unmanned aerial and ground platforms, and electronic warfare equipment.

Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also signed a joint statement, which, in particular, states that they agreed to continue working together to ensure timely, predictable and long-term military and financial support for Ukraine.