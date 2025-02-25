Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with new Belgian prime minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Vever. They discussed a joint response to the challenges and the use of frozen Russian assets, UNN reports.

It is important to us that Belgium's support for Ukraine remains unwavering in these difficult times. I am grateful for the willingness to continue assistance. The global situation requires coordinated action and rapid response. We sincerely appreciate that Belgium shares Ukraine's position: it is important to ensure a common European response to the challenges posed by Russia - Zelensky said.

According to the President, we also discussed the use of frozen Russian assets and coordinated our further contacts.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, reported an increase in the number of EU countries supporting the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. However, according to her, an agreement is not expected in March due to the lack of unanimous support.