Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy congratulated and awarded the Deaflympic team, which won 100 medals at the Tokyo Games and took first place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

President Zelenskyy congratulated the Ukrainian Deaflympic team on their historic victory at the Tokyo Games. The team won 100 medals, taking first place overall among 81 countries.

Zelenskyy congratulated and awarded the Deaflympic team, which won 100 medals at the Tokyo Games and took first place

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated and awarded members of the national Deaflympic team of Ukraine, which showed an outstanding result at the XXV Summer Deaflympic Games in Tokyo. Ukrainian athletes won 100 medals, taking first place in the overall team standings among 81 countries. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state personally thanked the team for their incredible willpower and emphasized the importance of this victory in the context of the full-scale war.

Today, I congratulated and awarded our athletes and coaches of the Deaflympic team of Ukraine, who showed fantastic results at the XXV Summer Deaflympic Games in Tokyo and won 100 medals, taking first place in the overall team standings among 81 countries.

– the President announced.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the success of the Deaflympians has not only sporting but also deep national significance.

We are proud of you and how you not only show the world our strong will – you remind everyone about this war, about how Ukraine is fighting for life. For a dignified peace.

– he added.

The President also expressed gratitude to all the staff, coaches, and doctors of the national team for the important and strong result.

For reference

The Deaflympic Games are international sports competitions of the highest level for people with hearing impairments, held under the auspices of the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf.

Stepan Haftko

SocietySports