Zelensky: Europe needs to work with the US, not Russia, on energy resources

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Europe should strengthen cooperation with the United States and other partners in the energy sector, abandoning cooperation with Russia. According to him, this will be the key to peace and security. Zelensky said this in his evening video address, UNN reports.



Zelenskyy said that peace can be achieved through enhanced international cooperation, particularly with the United States and European partners. He emphasized that Russia, as the perpetrator of the war, is seeking to prolong the aggression, and it is important to increase pressure on it. Energy resources, in particular oil, he said, are a key element for peace and security.

And Europe needs to work more with America and other partners in the world, not with Russia, on energy resources. We are preparing our diplomacy, our international communication to guarantee a strong position not only for Ukraine, but for our entire Europe, - Zelensky said.

Strengthening energy security and international cooperation remain important for achieving peace, but at the same time, Russia continues to strike at our country.

The President reminded that 52 people, including rescuers, had been injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile attack.

One of the repeated strikes occurred during the rescue operations, killing one person. Zelensky emphasized the importance of strengthening air defense, as every defense system saves lives.

Today I would like to recognize the rescuers from Zaporizhzhia region in particular: Andriy Eikhvald, Oleksiy Kovalenko, Kostyantyn Kostenko, Oleksiy Pereverzev - thank you! Also, the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from Kherson region: Viktor Fisunenko, Artem Ozerchuk, Bohdan Kolisnichenko - thank you very much! Donetsk region: Vladyslav Karpenko, Oleksiy Gayevsky, Mykhailo Horpinenko, Oleksandr Kobylyatsky, Ilya Bulkhov - thank you guys, and thank you to all your colleagues! - the President said.

Zelensky noted the successful implementation of the ePromise program, which has already covered more than 12 million applications, and emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukrainian families.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and ballistic missiles at night on January 23, damaging a power facility, killing and wounding people, including a two-month-old baby.

