Yermak discusses 'extremely urgent' need to strengthen air defense with Biden's national security adviser

In a telephone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan , the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, spoke about the "extremely urgent" need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system. Sullivan, in turn, assured that the dialogue between Joe Biden's administration and congressmen on approving funding for Ukraine continues. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Presidential Administration.

Details

Reportedly, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion.

The Head of the President's Office emphasized that every day and night Ukrainian cities and communities suffer from Russian air attacks, so the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system remains extremely acute.

Sullivan said that the US administration continues to engage in dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach congressional agreement on approving funding for Ukraine as soon as possible.

It is also reported that Yermak expressed his gratitude to Sullivan, the team of US President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of the US Congress and the entire American people for their constant attention and unwavering support for Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

