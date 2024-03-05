Yermak discusses 'extremely urgent' need to strengthen air defense with Biden's national security adviser

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26851 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259485 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223368 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228772 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157024 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96757 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223368 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Yermak discusses 'extremely urgent' need to strengthen air defense with Biden's national security adviser

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23639 views

Yermak discussed with Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and received assurances that the United States would continue to work to increase funding.

Yermak discusses 'extremely urgent' need to strengthen air defense with Biden's national security adviser

In a telephone conversation with  US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan , the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, spoke about the "extremely urgent" need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system. Sullivan, in turn, assured that the dialogue between Joe Biden's administration and congressmen  on approving funding for Ukraine continues. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Presidential Administration. 

Details 

Reportedly, Yermak and Sullivan discussed the current situation at the front and the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to repel the Russian invasion.

The Head of the President's Office emphasized that every day and night Ukrainian cities and communities suffer from Russian air attacks, so the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system remains extremely acute.

Sullivan said that the US administration continues to engage in dialogue with congressmen of both parties to reach congressional agreement on approving funding for Ukraine as soon as possible.

CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April04.03.24, 01:48 • 41388 views

It is also reported that Yermak expressed his gratitude to Sullivan, the team of US President Joseph Biden, both houses and parties of the US Congress and the entire American people for their constant attention and unwavering support for Ukraine, which is countering Russian aggression and fighting for freedom and democracy in Europe.

White House: Putin is taking advantage of the delay in voting on US aid to Ukraine05.03.24, 08:59 • 27877 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
CNN
Office of the President of Ukraine
United States Congress
White House
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jake Sullivan
Andriy Yermak
Europe
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
