In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

White House: Putin is taking advantage of the delay in voting on US aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27877 views

Kirby said that Putin is taking advantage of the fact that Congress is delaying a vote on aid to Ukraine.

White House: Putin is taking advantage of the delay in voting on US aid to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is certainly taking advantage of what is happening on Capitol Hill, where Congress is delaying a bill to help Ukraine. This was announced by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the US National Security Council at the White House, during a briefing on March 4, UNN reports.

He is certainly taking advantage of what is happening on Capitol Hill. And the dysfunction of our own system on Capitol Hill definitely gives him the opportunity to place his military positions in a more favorable position

- Kirby answered when asked if there is any US assessment that Putin is exploiting US indecision on sending more aid to Ukraine.

The spokesperson pointed out that after the capture of Avdiivka, the Russians are moving forward.

"So it's high time we passed this supplemental national security bill, it's high time we started restocking the Ukrainian shelves so they can better defend themselves," Kirby emphasized.

CNN: Ukraine aid bill may appear in the US House of Representatives by April04.03.24, 01:48 • 41388 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
CNN
United States House of Representatives
Avdiivka
United States Congress
United States National Security Council
White House
John Kirby
United States
Ukraine
