World Record: Nintendo forecasts nearly 20 million Switch 2 sales by 2026

ukenru
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1558 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
12:32 PM • 5212 views
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
11:55 AM • 9382 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
11:12 AM • 10805 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 18676 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39306 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
November 4, 06:34 AM • 23671 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80320 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 46199 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43799 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 16202 views
Oil prices fell amid oversupply fears after OPEC+ production plansNovember 4, 06:25 AM • 4308 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31535 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 24994 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 7808 views
Publications
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 470 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 1564 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 39307 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 31773 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 80320 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Edi Rama
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 8192 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 25178 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 26772 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 31007 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 40580 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Fox News

World Record: Nintendo forecasts nearly 20 million Switch 2 sales by 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Nintendo has raised its Switch 2 sales forecast to 19 million units by March 2026. The company has already sold 10.36 million consoles since June, thanks to the success of "Mario Kart World" and "Donkey Kong Bonanza."

World Record: Nintendo forecasts nearly 20 million Switch 2 sales by 2026

Nintendo has released new financial results, according to which the popularity of Switch 2 has exceeded previous expectations.

UNN reports with reference to The Verge.

Details

Nintendo has released its latest financial results, according to which, by the end of the fiscal year in March 2026, the sales forecast for the Switch game console will reach 19 million units.

After the launch of Switch 2 sales in June, 10.36 million consoles were sold. Over 4.5 million were sold in the last reporting period.

By the end of September, Nintendo had sold over 10 million units of Switch 2, thanks to the popularity of the kart racing game "Mario Kart World" and the adventure game "Donkey Kong Bonanza."

The company's operating profit margin for the first half of the year was 13.2%. Compared to the same period in 2024, this is over 23%.

Reference

According to statistics, Switch 2 is currently the fastest-selling game console in the world. It is also reported that Switch has reached 154.01 million sales all-time.

Nintendo's most successful console remains the DS - a portable gaming system released in 2004 and 2005.

Recall

In August, it became known that the long-awaited games "Elden Ring" and "Borderlands 4" on Nintendo Switch 2 were unstable.

YouTube user EpicNNG's comment: "Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 could barely run at 30 frames per second with four enemies on screen in docked mode. It had terrible input lag, and the rendering resolution seemed to be completely reduced."

Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 game consoles may become more expensive due to Trump's tariffs11.04.25, 14:09 • 3931 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
Technology