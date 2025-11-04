World Record: Nintendo forecasts nearly 20 million Switch 2 sales by 2026

Nintendo has released new financial results, according to which the popularity of Switch 2 has exceeded previous expectations.

Details

Nintendo has released its latest financial results, according to which, by the end of the fiscal year in March 2026, the sales forecast for the Switch game console will reach 19 million units.

After the launch of Switch 2 sales in June, 10.36 million consoles were sold. Over 4.5 million were sold in the last reporting period.

By the end of September, Nintendo had sold over 10 million units of Switch 2, thanks to the popularity of the kart racing game "Mario Kart World" and the adventure game "Donkey Kong Bonanza."

The company's operating profit margin for the first half of the year was 13.2%. Compared to the same period in 2024, this is over 23%.

Reference

According to statistics, Switch 2 is currently the fastest-selling game console in the world. It is also reported that Switch has reached 154.01 million sales all-time.

Nintendo's most successful console remains the DS - a portable gaming system released in 2004 and 2005.

Recall

In August, it became known that the long-awaited games "Elden Ring" and "Borderlands 4" on Nintendo Switch 2 were unstable.

YouTube user EpicNNG's comment: "Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 could barely run at 30 frames per second with four enemies on screen in docked mode. It had terrible input lag, and the rendering resolution seemed to be completely reduced."

