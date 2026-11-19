According to the Unified State Register, during the 10 months of 2026, women opened nearly 148,500 new sole proprietorships in Ukraine. Opendatabot reports this, UNN reports.

Details

This accounts for 60% of all new entrepreneurs in 2026. During the same period last year, the share of women was 61%.

The largest number of new female entrepreneurs registered their own businesses in Kyiv — 17,670, or nearly 12% of the total. It was followed by Dnipropetrovsk region — 15,051 sole proprietorships, Kyiv region — 11,620, Odesa region — 11,425, and Lviv region — 11 263.

Kyiv region leads in the share of women among new entrepreneurs: women opened 64% of new sole proprietorships there. The situation is similar in Sumy region (63%), Chernihiv, Rivne and Odesa regions — 62% each. Overall, in all regions of Ukraine, women opened sole proprietorships more often than men.

Nearly one in three new female entrepreneurs chooses retail trade: 46,256 sole proprietorships. Another 10,055 are in wholesale trade, 10,008 in education, 9,906 in personal services, and 8,053 in food-service establishments.

At the same time, Ukrainian women are not the only ones opening sole proprietorships. The largest number of new sole proprietorships among foreign women were registered by citizens of the Russian Federation — 116, or 28% of all registrations by foreign women. However, only foreigners who have a permit to reside and work in Ukraine can open their own businesses. They were followed by citizens of Moldova — 54, Azerbaijan — 40, Belarus — 37, and Armenia — 29. Another four sole proprietorships were opened by stateless women.

Let us remind you

In July of this year, 1.5 million sole proprietorships owed more than UAH 16.6 billion in taxes. At the same time, the number of sole proprietorships in arrears increased 2.3-fold, and the amount of tax debt has grown since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.