“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Will help to realize combat potential": 4 levels of qualification for drone operators introduced

Kyiv

 30119 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved a system of four basic qualification levels for UAV operators. Each level defines the ability to operate different types of drones and the altitude restrictions for flights.

The system consists of four basic qualification levels, each of which defines the capabilities and limitations for flying different types of drones.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

DetailsDetails

The Ministry of Defense has developed a qualification system for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators that consists of four basic qualification levels (BQLs), each of which defines the ability to operate different types of drones.

What are the corresponding levels

The entry-level UAV I is designed to control micro and mini-UAVs. 

It allows visual flights in ICAO Class E, F, and G airspace at an altitude of up to 900 meters above the ground. The operator must understand the basics of aviation meteorology, know the characteristics of their drone, and have basic navigation skills.

The second level of UAS II expands the capabilities to control small Class I UAVs and adds access to Class D airspace at altitudes up to 1 500 meters. 

At this level, there are requirements for working with radar stations and advanced flight planning, taking into account the wind at different altitudes.

The level of the UAV control system III allows access to control tactical UAVs in the entire airspace, but with restrictions.

ATC III: access to control tactical UAVs in all airspace, except for Class A, at altitudes up to 5,500 meters. The operator must be able to control the flight by instruments, work with collision detection and avoidance systems, and take off and land at various airfields.

The highest level of the BKR IV gives the right to operate operational and strategic UAVs of the III class in any airspace and in any weather conditions. 

The operator must have skills in instrument flight, satellite communications, and interaction with air traffic control.

- the Ministry of Defense informs.

Recall

Ukraine's modernized Sea Baby maritime drone can deliver almost ton of explosives over a distance of over 1000 kilometers, allowing it to hit targets anywhere in the Black Sea.

Voronezh attacked by drones, powerful explosions occurred13.01.25, 07:18 • 27255 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

