“Will help to realize combat potential": 4 levels of qualification for drone operators introduced

The system consists of four basic qualification levels, each of which defines the capabilities and limitations for flying different types of drones.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense has developed a qualification system for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators that consists of four basic qualification levels (BQLs), each of which defines the ability to operate different types of drones.

What are the corresponding levels

The entry-level UAV I is designed to control micro and mini-UAVs.

It allows visual flights in ICAO Class E, F, and G airspace at an altitude of up to 900 meters above the ground. The operator must understand the basics of aviation meteorology, know the characteristics of their drone, and have basic navigation skills.

The second level of UAS II expands the capabilities to control small Class I UAVs and adds access to Class D airspace at altitudes up to 1 500 meters.

At this level, there are requirements for working with radar stations and advanced flight planning, taking into account the wind at different altitudes.

The level of the UAV control system III allows access to control tactical UAVs in the entire airspace, but with restrictions.

ATC III: access to control tactical UAVs in all airspace, except for Class A, at altitudes up to 5,500 meters. The operator must be able to control the flight by instruments, work with collision detection and avoidance systems, and take off and land at various airfields.

The highest level of the BKR IV gives the right to operate operational and strategic UAVs of the III class in any airspace and in any weather conditions.

The operator must have skills in instrument flight, satellite communications, and interaction with air traffic control. - the Ministry of Defense informs.

