White House urges allies not to increase pressure on Tehran despite progress in Iran's nuclear program

The administration of US President Joe Biden has appealed to European partners to abandon plans to put pressure on Iran, even if Tehran is expanding its stockpile of materials in its nuclear program. UNN writes with reference to Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. administration is trying to influence its European allies - primarily the United Kingdom and France - not to increase pressure on Iran, despite the expansion of enriched uranium stockpiles in Tehran, as revealed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to WSJ sources, the White House would like to persuade London and Paris not to push for a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic at the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, scheduled for June.

The day before, several news agencies gained access to a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This report shows that Iran has 142.1 kilograms of uranium with a 60 percent enrichment level. This is 20.6 kilograms more than in February.

The required amount of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons is 42 kilograms. The uranium must have a purity level of 90 percent. Iran is only a small technical step away from achieving this.

Rafael Grossi, a senior IAEA official, warned last year that Iran had accumulated enough enriched uranium to make several nuclear warheads.

Iran denies that nuclear material is used for military purposes. However, in its report, the IAEA expresses concern about "recent public statements by Iran" in response to rising tensions with Israel.

A commission of inquiry into the plane crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has preliminarily concludedthat the helicopter burst into flames after colliding with a mountain, finding no signs of external influence.