White House urges allies not to increase pressure on Tehran despite progress in Iran's nuclear program

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 56326 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102644 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150226 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246387 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173252 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164668 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148215 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113020 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 47677 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 59656 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 99006 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 99006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 39208 views

04:47 PM • 39208 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 32164 views

05:32 PM • 32164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246387 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223648 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235848 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222779 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222779 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 56326 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 32164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 39208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112090 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112090 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113047 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113047 views
White House urges allies not to increase pressure on Tehran despite progress in Iran's nuclear program

White House urges allies not to increase pressure on Tehran despite progress in Iran's nuclear program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25543 views

Iran has accumulated 142.1 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, enough for several nuclear warheads, but the United States is urging its allies not to increase pressure on Tehran despite progress in its nuclear program.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has appealed to European partners to abandon plans to put pressure on Iran, even if Tehran is expanding its stockpile of materials in its nuclear program. UNN writes with reference to Wall Street Journal.

Details

The U.S. administration is trying to influence its European allies - primarily the United Kingdom and France - not to increase pressure on Iran, despite the expansion of enriched uranium stockpiles in Tehran, as revealed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to WSJ sources, the White House would like to persuade London and Paris not to push for a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic at the next meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, scheduled for June.

Help Help

The day before, several news agencies gained access to a confidential report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This report shows that Iran has 142.1 kilograms of uranium with a 60 percent enrichment level. This is 20.6 kilograms more than in February.

The required amount of enriched uranium for nuclear weapons is 42 kilograms. The uranium must have a purity level of 90 percent. Iran is only a small technical step away from achieving this.

Rafael Grossi, a senior IAEA official, warned last year that Iran had accumulated enough enriched uranium to make several nuclear warheads.

Iran denies that nuclear material is used for military purposes. However, in its report, the IAEA expresses concern about "recent public statements by Iran" in response to rising tensions with Israel.

Recall

A commission of inquiry into the plane crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has preliminarily concludedthat the helicopter burst into flames after colliding with a mountain, finding no signs of external influence.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
white-houseWhite House
tehranTehran
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising