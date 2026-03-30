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White House responds to Pope's statement on the futility of prayers of those waging war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

The White House spokeswoman called prayers for soldiers appropriate after the Pope's words that God does not hear the prayers of those waging war.

White House responds to Pope's statement on the futility of prayers of those waging war

On Monday, the White House stated that calling on the American people to pray for service members is not wrong after Pope Leo XIV said that God does not hear the prayers of those who wage war, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

We have seen presidents, we have seen military leaders, and we have seen our troops pray during the most troubled times in our nation's history, and I don't think there's anything wrong with our military leaders or the president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those who serve our country abroad.

- said spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.

In his homily during Palm Sunday Mass, the Pope said that Jesus "rejects war" and "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying, 'Though you pray much, I will not hear: your hands are full of blood.'"

Trump interested in Arab countries paying for war against Iran - White House30.03.26, 21:58 • 3164 views

Pope Leo's remarks sharply contrasted with those of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who quoted Scripture, suggesting that God supports military action in Iran.

Leavitt, who acknowledged Holy Week and said her team prayed before the press conference, stated that she believes American service members "appreciate the prayers and support of the commander-in-chief and his cabinet."

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