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What should not be filmed, published, or forwarded during wartime — an explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation and the National Security and Defense Council launched an information security campaign during wartime. Ukrainians are urged not to pass photos, coordinates, or information about military personnel to the enemy.

What should not be filmed, published, or forwarded during wartime — an explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation, together with the Staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has launched an information campaign reminding people of the importance of information security during wartime. Ukrainians are urged not to share materials that could help the enemy collect data to prepare subsequent attacks, UNN reports.

Details

"Photos, videos, and even messages in chats can help the Russians assess the consequences of strikes and collect data to prepare subsequent attacks. A separate threat is offers of money in exchange for such information," the post says.

What information must not be shared

"If you see the site of a strike, put your phone away," the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council emphasizes.

As part of the campaign, it is emphasized that photos and videos of strike sites, destruction, fires, damage to critical infrastructure facilities, and the work of emergency services can help the Russians assess the consequences of strikes. Information about the operation of air defense and its results should also not be published. Such videos may help the enemy assess the consequences of an attack, the Center for Countering Disinformation said.

"If you receive a photo or video, do not share it," the post says.

Ukrainians are urged not to forward footage received from other people in messengers, not to share addresses and coordinates, and not to specify the extent of the damage, as well as not to share details about the work of air defense, the actions of the military, and emergency services, since every instance of sharing increases the risk of sensitive information leaks.

"A building chat is also a source of information for the enemy," the Center for Countering Disinformation notes.

The campaign also urges people not to tell strangers where a strike occurred or what exactly was damaged. Even information from a private chat can be forwarded, saved, and published.

The Center for Countering Disinformation separately emphasizes the need to protect information about military personnel. In particular, it is prohibited to photograph and publish the movements of military equipment and personnel, the locations of checkpoints, fortifications, and other defensive facilities, as well as coordinates, landmarks, and details that could reveal the location of military facilities. 

"If you communicate with a member of the military, protect the information. Do not ask about their exact location, routes, rotations, or future movements. Do not disclose to others information about the place of service, unit, or activities of a member of the military. Do not tell strangers where your relatives or acquaintances serve. Even information from a personal conversation may be valuable to the enemy," the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes.

What to do if you are offered money for a photo or information

As part of the campaign, it is emphasized that people should be wary if a stranger offers a reward for:

  • photographing a particular facility;
    • ﻿﻿providing coordinates;
      • ﻿﻿reporting on military personnel or equipment;
        • ﻿﻿describing the consequences of an attack.

          "Such offers may be an attempt to recruit someone to collect intelligence information. If you receive a suspicious offer, inform the Security Service of Ukraine," the post says.

          The Center for Countering Disinformation explained what to do:

          1. End the communication.
            1. Save the correspondence, profile details, phone number, and other evidence.
              1. Do not carry out the tasks or transfer any information.
                1. Inform the Security Service of Ukraine via the official chatbot “Spaly FSBshnyka.”

                  "Remember. Every photo has consequences. A building chat is also a source of information for the enemy. Money for a single shot could cost someone their life. Information security starts with you. The enemy is looking for information—protect it," the post says.

                  FSB informants received long sentences for setting up "video traps" near airfields in western Ukraine19.12.25, 03:55 • 19115 views

                  Alla Kiosak

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