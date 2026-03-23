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What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4948 views

Ginger contains gingerol, which lowers blood sugar, thins the blood, and fights inflammation. The plant helps with nausea but has contraindications for stomach diseases.

What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properly

Ginger has long been known not only as a spice but also as a powerful medicinal plant, especially in traditional Chinese medicine. Modern research confirms that ginger indeed has an extraordinary impact on human health. Gingerol is the bioactive compound that creates all the magic. It is due to its high content that ginger has a specific taste and healing properties - writes UNN

Benefits of ginger for the body

Ginger is rich in vitamins and microelements. It has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and detoxifying properties.  

  • Improves digestion. Ginger contains enzymes that help break down proteins, improving the digestion process and reducing the risk of bloating. 
    • Reduces inflammation. Thanks to its gingerol content, ginger has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect that helps reduce joint and muscle pain. 
      • Helps strengthen immunity. Ginger has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help the body fight infections. 
        • Lowers blood sugar levels. Studies show that regular consumption of ginger helps regulate blood sugar levels, which is important for people with diabetes. 
          • Relieves nausea. Ginger is especially effective in combating nausea caused by pregnancy, motion sickness, or chemotherapy. At the same time, it does not cause drowsiness, unlike most drugs with a similar effect. It should be consumed in moderation. 

            What ginger treats

            Ginger is not a medicine in the classical sense, but it is often added to tea for colds. It is eaten for nausea and malaise on a ship. 

            Gingerol, found in ginger, is a powerful antioxidant; it perfectly copes with inflammation, even chronic ones, alleviating pain. It is recommended for people suffering from joint inflammation. Ginger helps reduce pain and improve mobility. Regular consumption of ginger also reduces the effects of physical exertion and training. Ginger inhibits the reproduction of many types of bacteria, including those that cause oral infections. Fresh ginger is also effective against respiratory syncytial virus, which is a common cause of respiratory infections. It soothes an irritated throat, thins phlegm, and eases coughing.

            Ginger has properties that counteract metabolic syndrome and heart disease. It demonstrates powerful antidiabetic properties. Its regular consumption in people with type 2 diabetes significantly lowers fasting blood sugar levels and improves glycated hemoglobin indicators. The active components of the root help reduce the level of "bad" cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood, preventing the formation of plaques in blood vessels. Ginger thins the blood, acting as a natural anticoagulant, which reduces the risk of blood clots and maintains normal blood pressure.

            At the same time, doctors emphasize: if you feel unwell, you should not self-medicate.

            Benefits of ginger for men

            Ginger can positively affect blood circulation, which is important for men's overall health. It is also consumed to maintain energy and endurance. Some studies indicate the potential effect of ginger on testosterone levels, but these data require additional confirmation.

            Benefits of ginger for women For women, ginger is beneficial for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to alleviate symptoms during the menstrual cycle, as well as to maintain the overall tone of the body. In addition, ginger is added to the diet during weight control.

            Can ginger be consumed daily

            Daily consumption of ginger in small quantities can have a positive effect: improving digestion, supporting immunity, and increasing overall tone. However, excessive consumption can cause stomach irritation or other undesirable reactions, so it is important to observe moderation.

            Who should not consume ginger Ginger is not suitable for everyone. It should be limited or avoided by people with:

            • stomach diseases during exacerbation
              • individual intolerance
                • some cardiovascular diseases

                  Also, before regular consumption, it is worth consulting a doctor, especially if a person has chronic diseases.

                  According to experts, ginger can be a useful addition to the diet, but balance and careful attention to one's own health remain key.

                  ATTENTION! The material is for informational purposes only. If you are concerned about health problems, consult a doctor.

                  Oleksandra Mesenko

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