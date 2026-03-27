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Weather forecast for March 28-29 will surprise Ukrainians with warmth and rain - forecaster Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

Temperatures up to +18 degrees Celsius are expected in Ukraine, but rain will fall in the western and southern regions. Kyiv will be dry, with temperatures reaching +14 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for March 28-29 will surprise Ukrainians with warmth and rain - forecaster Didenko

The last weekend of March 2026 will be moderately warm. At the same time, rain is likely in some regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Nataliia Didenko.

Details

On March 28-29, rain is most likely in the western regions of Ukraine and in the south of Odesa region, perhaps a few drops will reach Zhytomyr region and Kyiv region. On Sunday, light rain will also pass through Luhansk region. However, most of Ukraine will remain without precipitation. The wind is expected to be easterly and north-easterly, moderate, sometimes gusty. The air temperature during the day on Saturday and Sunday in most regions of Ukraine is expected to be +12+18 degrees

- the forecaster stated.

On Saturday, March 28, during the day, in Kyiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, the air temperature will be +8+11 degrees.

In Kyiv, no significant precipitation is expected on March 28-29. At the same time, cloudiness will increase on Sunday.

On March 28, the air temperature during the day is expected to be +12+14 degrees, on Sunday the air temperature is expected to be +10+12 degrees.

Horoscope for March 23-29: fateful encounters and new opportunities22.03.26, 17:40 • 87679 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWeather and environment
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