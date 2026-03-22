Horoscope for March 16-22: fateful encounters and new opportunities

A week when life begins to accelerate, and decisions gain momentum. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers more about what the stars have prepared for us in the period from March 23-29.

Details

According to the astrologer, this week is gradually gaining speed and opening up opportunities for the active unfolding of events and the implementation of our plans. After a period of delays and internal doubts, processes are once again beginning to move forward.

Mercury's retrograde period has ended, and it has begun its direct motion. This means that thinking becomes clearer, decisions are faster, and communications are more effective. It is easier to negotiate, plan, and advance important matters. At the end of last week, we entered a new astrological year, which coincided with the beginning of a new lunar cycle. This forms a powerful energy of renewal, which helps us to quickly gain momentum, launch new processes, and move forward - says the astrologer.

Beginning of the week: Sun conjunct Saturn

At the beginning of the week, an important conjunction is formed - the Sun conjunct Saturn, as well as the influence of Neptune in the sign of Aries.

The conjunction of the Sun with Saturn emphasizes the theme of responsibility, structure, and internal composure. Those who are able to clearly define their goals, set priorities, and act systematically will benefit. The energy of Aries adds impetus to action, but Saturn demands awareness. That is why this period is ideal for planning, strategic decisions, and organizing your space - emphasizes the astrologer.

Another important conjunction is Mercury, which has just emerged from retrograde motion, entering into a conjunction with the North Node (Rahu). This enhances the significance of information, words, and decisions. During this period, loud statements and fateful decisions at the societal level may be made.

At the same time, pay attention to your thoughts, ideas, and conversations - among them, clues about your future path may appear. Special attention should be paid to the people you meet at the beginning of the week. These meetings may not be accidental. For many, they will become significant - capable of influencing the further direction of life. This could be an important conversation, a new acquaintance, or information that changes your perception of the situation - explains Bazylenko.

In addition, according to the astrologer, already at the beginning of the week, especially from Monday to Tuesday, loud statements, decisive steps, and news from influential people are possible. However, these statements can be quite categorical, sharp, and sometimes even with a touch of cynicism. It is important not to give in to emotions and maintain inner balance.

End of the week: when to be careful

The emotional background of the week will change. On Thursday, harmonious aspects of the Moon will lift the mood and contribute to warm interaction with other people - says the astrologer.

However, it is worth being careful during the periods:

— from Monday to Tuesday;

— from Friday to Saturday, as these can be more tense days and restless nights when emotions intensify.

Conclusion of the week

This is a strong and powerful period for any new beginnings. During this time, Ksenia Bazylenko advises organizing your space, clearly formulating plans, and acting.

Right now, your inner composure and clarity will be the key to success. Your thoughts, decisions, and meetings at the beginning of the week can be fateful - in a good sense of the word. Don't miss this time – emphasizes the astrologer.

In addition, she added that this week, much can begin to change for the better if you are ready to act.

Forecast for all zodiac signs March 23-29

Aries

Time for a personal start. You feel a surge of energy and a desire to act.

Put your plans in order, define your goals for the coming year - now they have a chance to be realized.

Taurus

A period of internal adjustment. You want silence, rest, rethinking.

Don't rush - now it's important to regain strength and understand your true desires.

Gemini

Communication, new acquaintances, and plans are activated.

Good time for meetings, discussions, and collective ideas - opportunities come to you through people.

Cancer

Focus on career and goals. You may receive important news or determine your future direction.

Act confidently - your decisions now can affect the future.

Leo

Time to expand horizons. New ideas, learning, travel, or a change of perspective.

Allow yourself to think broader - this will open up new opportunities.

Virgo

A period of deep changes and internal processes.

Important conversations about finances, resources, or personal boundaries are possible.

Don't be afraid to let go of the old.

Libra

Emphasis on relationships. Important conversations, meetings, and decisions. Now you clearly see who is next to you and where your union is heading.

Scorpio

Time to put your daily affairs and routine in order. Pay attention to health, work, and organization - this will give a sense of stability.

Sagittarius

The theme of joy, creativity, and personal life is activated. Allow yourself more lightness, flirtation, inspiration - this will fill you with energy.

Capricorn

Focus on home, family, and inner comfort. You want stability and coziness - create a support system for yourself.

Aquarius

Time for active communication, travel, and news. Your words now have power - speak clearly and to the point.

Pisces

Financial issues come to the forefront. Good time for planning income, expenses, and developing your capabilities. Act practically - this will bring results.