We will continue to support Ukraine - joint statement by von der Leyen and Costa after meeting with Zelenskyy

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Costa confirmed continued support for Ukraine following their meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Dublin. This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, writes UNN.

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In a joint statement, they welcomed the talks held in Abu Dhabi this week and noted the new momentum in the peace process. The European Union took part in these talks and will continue to engage in this format.

We will continue to support Ukraine, as we have done since the first day of russia’s war of aggression, in its efforts to secure a just and lasting peace that will guarantee Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the security of our continent - the statement reads.

Von der Leyen and Costa stressed that the European Union would continue to provide Ukraine with substantial financial and military assistance to strengthen its position. The EU is also working on a realistic post-war reconstruction plan for the country and supports its path toward membership in the European Union.

At the meeting of the European Council on November 26–27, EU leaders will discuss Ukraine’s urgent financial needs for 2027 based on a proposal from the European Commission. In parallel, the European Commission will present its 22nd package of sanctions against russia.

Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength. And russia must be persuaded to sit down at the negotiating table with a genuine intention to achieve peace - the European leaders stressed.

The statement also separately addresses assistance to Ukraine ahead of winter. The European Commission is mobilizing 500 generators from the rescEU reserves, helping to establish emergency support centers and providing the necessary equipment.

In addition, the EU is supporting the delivery to Ukraine of four floating bridges from Norway and 200 buses.

"We promised to help maintain electricity supplies and support Ukrainians throughout the winter. And we are fulfilling this promise," the joint statement said.

We promised to help maintain electricity supplies and support Ukrainians throughout the winter. And we are fulfilling this promise - the joint statement says.

European teams are working together with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure that this assistance reaches those who need it.

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