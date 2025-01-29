“We are working on it": Zelensky on the development of drone training in universities
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the development of drone training in higher education institutions. The first courses will be offered at the Lviv Land Academy and Zhytomyr University.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working on a drone training course in higher education institutions. Zelensky said this during a meeting with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions and the military, UNN reports.
We are working on this area. The leadership of the Lviv Land Academy has recently changed. We have an agreement with the new management to develop this area. This area is also beginning to develop at Zhytomyr University. And I think our other higher education institutions will develop this area as well,
