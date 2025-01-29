“We are working on it": Zelensky on the development of drone training in universities

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 80907 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97875 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107592 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103652 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103757 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113425 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116985 views

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 54351 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118962 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 60300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113599 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 31197 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 80907 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130923 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134929 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166768 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156541 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24866 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 28187 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113599 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118962 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140109 views
“We are working on it": Zelensky on the development of drone training in universities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31125 views

The President of Ukraine announced the development of drone training in higher education institutions. The first courses will be offered at the Lviv Land Academy and Zhytomyr University.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working on a drone training course in higher education institutions. Zelensky said this during a meeting with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions and the military, UNN reports.

We are working on this area. The leadership of the Lviv Land Academy has recently changed. We have an agreement with the new management to develop this area. This area is also beginning to develop at Zhytomyr University. And I think our other higher education institutions will develop this area as well,

- Zelensky said when asked whether it was possible to introduce a drone training course into Ukraine's defense subject program.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense has started licensed production of modern FPV drones at a state-owned enterprise. The project is being implemented under a trilateral agreement with a private developer to supply the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

