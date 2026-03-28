Water supply restored on the left bank of Kyiv

The Kyivvodokanal facilities, which were stopped due to power outages, have resumed normal operation. Pressure in the water supply networks on the right bank is gradually being restored, Kyivvodokanal reported, according to UNN.

Details

The Kyivvodokanal facilities, which were stopped due to power outages, have resumed normal operation. Currently, water supply on the left bank of the capital has been fully restored, and pressure in the water supply networks on the right bank is gradually being restored. - the report says.

It is noted that Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to work to ensure uninterrupted water supply in all districts of the city as soon as possible.

Recall

On March 28, power outages were recorded in Kyiv on the left bank, and water outages occurred throughout the city due to power outages at facilities - there were also changes in transport operations.

Later, transport movement was restored in Kyiv after power outages on the left bank.