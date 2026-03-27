War with Iran will last weeks, not months, and ground troops are not needed for this - Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the war with Iran would last weeks, not months, and would not require a ground operation. Rubio made this statement after a meeting with G7 ministers, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

As Rubio stated, Washington "is on or ahead of schedule in this operation, and expects to complete it in due course here – in weeks, not months."

He added that while the US can achieve its goals without ground troops, he acknowledged deploying some to the region "to give the president maximum leeway and maximum ability to adjust to unforeseen circumstances should they arise."

The publication reminds that Americans have already sent thousands of marines to the Middle East. The Pentagon is also expected to deploy thousands of elite airborne soldiers.

"The troop deployment has raised concerns that the war, which the US and Israel began on February 28 with airstrikes that killed Iran's supreme leader and other high-ranking officials, could turn into a protracted ground battle," the publication adds.

Rubio discussed with G7 foreign ministers the possibility that Iran, even after the conflict ends, might try to impose a toll for cargo transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio said that European and Asian countries that benefit from trade through this waterway should contribute to efforts to ensure free passage through the strait, downplaying US dependence on this trade.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his G7 counterparts exchanged verbal "barbs" over the wars in Iran and Ukraine, questioning whether Europe would accede to US President Donald Trump's demand for military aid in the Persian Gulf.