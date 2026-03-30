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War with Iran affects more than just oil – a key element for drone production is under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Due to the war in Iran, 41% of the world's sulfur exports are under threat. This halts the production of microchips and batteries for modern weapons and UAVs.

War with Iran affects more than just oil – a key element for drone production is under threat

The war around Iran has already affected not only the global oil and gas market. Due to the de facto blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, sulfur supplies – a critically important component for modern industry and defense production – are also under threat. This is stated in the material of Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

About 41% of the world's sulfur exports passed through this route, and this could prove to be no less painful a blow than the problems with oil.

Sulfuric acid, which is produced from sulfur, is key for refining copper, cobalt, nickel, and other metals, without which the production of electric motors, printed circuit boards, microelectronics, and lithium-ion batteries is impossible.

Israel eliminated IRGC Navy Commander Tansiri, who led efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz26.03.26, 19:17 • 6488 views

And this is a direct blow to the production of drones, communication systems, electronics, and virtually all modern weapons. For Ukraine, this is especially sensitive, because the mass and relatively cheap production of drones directly depends on the availability of such components.

The deficit can hit suddenly and very painfully

The main problem is that almost no one produces sulfur separately – it is a byproduct of the oil and gas and metallurgical industries. That is, it is simply impossible to quickly increase its production.

Against this background, sulfur prices have already increased by 30–50% since the beginning of the attacks on Iran. And if the war drags on, the world could very quickly face a shortage that will hit not only the civilian economy but also the pace of arms production.

Iran allowed 20 Pakistani ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz28.03.26, 23:31 • 7538 views

Stepan Haftko

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