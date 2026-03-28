Iran allowed 20 Pakistani ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz

Photo: Reuters

Iran has agreed to allow 20 Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. This was announced by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, calling Tehran's decision a "constructive gesture" amid the war in the region, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dar, under the agreement, two Pakistani vessels will be able to pass through the strait daily.

This is a welcome and constructive gesture from Iran, which deserves appreciation he wrote.

The Pakistani minister also stated that this step could become a "harbinger of peace" and help stabilize the situation in the region.

Why it matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the key maritime routes for global energy supplies, and any restriction of movement there immediately affects global markets.

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Against this background, a separate permit for Pakistani ships looks not only like a logistical solution, but also as a political signal amid diplomatic contacts between Iran, the United States, and regional mediators.

Pakistan is currently playing the role of one of the mediators in contacts between the United States and Iran. This role was publicly confirmed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff the day before.

At the same time, the situation in Iran itself remains tense. Iranian state media reported strong bombardments in various areas of Tehran, including civilian parts of the city, in the evening.

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