Wanted to pass classified information to Russia: ex-Pentagon official sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

In the United States, a former employee of the National Security Agency (NSA) was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison for attempting to pass classified information to Russian special services. This is reported by the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

It is noted that 32-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke from Colorado Springs pleaded guilty in October to six counts of attempting to transmit classified information in the field of national defense.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison.

The defendant, who took an oath to protect our country, believed he was selling classified national security information to a Russian agent while he was impersonating the FBI. This sentence demonstrates that those who seek to betray our country will be held accountable for their crimes - said the Prosecutor General.

From June 6 to July 1, 2022, Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), where he worked as an information systems security developer.

Dalke admitted that he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts from three classified documents to a person he believed to be a Russian agent.

However, in reality, this person was a covert FBI Internet officer. All three documents are classified as "top secret" and were obtained by Dalke during his time at the NSA.

It is known that Dalke requested 85 thousand dollars in exchange for all the information he had. The convict believed that the information would be valuable to the Russian Federation and told the undercover FBI officer that he would share additional information in the future once he returned to Washington.

