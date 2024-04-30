Wanted to pass classified information to Russia: ex-Pentagon official sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104005 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113288 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155893 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159294 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256442 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175271 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166239 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37226 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43207 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 49980 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 47691 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36252 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215182 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240765 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227313 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104016 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76397 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114184 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115019 views
Wanted to pass classified information to Russia: ex-Pentagon official sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

Wanted to pass classified information to Russia: ex-Pentagon official sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18306 views

A former NSA employee was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for attempting to pass classified national defense information to Russian intelligence services in exchange for $85,000.

In the United States, a former employee of the National Security Agency (NSA) was sentenced to almost 22 years in prison for attempting to pass classified information to Russian special services. This is reported by the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 32-year-old Jareh Sebastian Dalke from Colorado Springs pleaded guilty in October to six counts of attempting to transmit classified information in the field of national defense.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison.

The defendant, who took an oath to protect our country, believed he was selling classified national security information to a Russian agent while he was impersonating the FBI. This sentence demonstrates that those who seek to betray our country will be held accountable for their crimes

- said the Prosecutor General.

Context 

From June 6 to July 1, 2022, Dalke was an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA), where he worked as an information systems security developer.

Dalke admitted that he used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts from three classified documents to a person he believed to be a Russian agent.

European Parliament fines Latvian MEP found guilty of spying for Russia11.04.24, 10:38 • 31352 views

However, in reality, this person was a covert FBI Internet officer. All three documents are classified as "top secret" and were obtained by Dalke during his time at the NSA.

It is known that Dalke requested 85 thousand dollars in exchange for all the information he had. The convict believed that the information would be valuable to the Russian Federation and told the undercover FBI officer that he would share additional information in the future once he returned to Washington.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stolteberg warned of Russian spies in the Alliance and called for vigilance, citing recent arrests of suspected Russian agents in Germany and the UK.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising