U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg leaves for Kiev tonight. This was reported to Reuters by a person familiar with his schedule, reports UNN.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Keith Kellogg, the U.S. president's special representative for rf and Ukraine, would arrive in Ukraine as early as this Thursday, February 20.

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. president's special representative for russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine from February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the U.S. president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring "peace by force"..

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to go to the front with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. president's special representative for rf and Ukraine, so that he can see with his own eyeswhat is really happening.