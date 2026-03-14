US Embassy urges Americans to leave Iraq immediately

The US Embassy in Baghdad has urged its citizens to immediately leave Iraq after a night attack on its building, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

"U.S. citizens who choose to remain in Iraq are advised to reconsider their decision given the significant threat from Iranian-backed terrorist groups," the embassy said in a statement.

Diplomats added that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates so that Americans "can make informed decisions about their safety."

The embassy added that the US is ready to assist citizens wishing to leave Iraq by "providing the most up-to-date information on available departure options."

US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by two drones - media